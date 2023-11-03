Construction, demolition activities banned in Delhi as air pollution turns severe

Xinhua) 13:18, November 03, 2023

NEW DELHI, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- India's Commission for Air Quality Management has banned construction and demolition activities in and around the national capital city, except for essential government projects, with immediate effect.

The restrictions were also imposed on mining and stone-crushing. Strict restrictions covered on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi and several nearby districts.

Delhi's air quality turned "hazardous", media reported.

