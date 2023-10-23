Air quality in Indian capital continues to be very poor

NEW DELHI, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The air quality in the Indian capital territory continued to be very poor on Sunday, officials said.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), an institute monitoring air pollution, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 302 on Sunday.

The air quality is very poor and prominent pollutants are PM 2.5 and PM 10.

Experts say PM 2.5, fine particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter, can travel deep into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs and entering the bloodstream.

Health officials say very poor air quality causes respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

In its advisory SAFAR has asked the sensitive groups to avoid all physical activities outdoors. People suffering from asthma have been directed to keep relief medicine handy.

"Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue," the SAFAR said.

It has also asked people to avoid the burning of wood, candles or incense, and clean the rooms to reduce dust by resorting to wet mopping.

People have been advised that masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators may only help if you go out.

Delhi is among the most polluted cities of the world.

Industrial activities and vehicular traffic are significant contributors to air pollution in the city, along with rampant construction. For the past many years, every year ahead of winter the air quality in Delhi has become hazardous.

Officials in Delhi blame the stubble burning in neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana for the increasing pollution.

On Saturday, local authorities enforced Stage-2 of the Graded Response Action Plan measures to curb the rising pollution. The move, which entails hiking the parking charges for private vehicles, is aimed at encouraging people to use public transport.

