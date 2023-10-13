India's retail inflation eases to 5.02 pct in Sept.

Xinhua) 10:09, October 13, 2023

NEW DELHI, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- India's retail inflation eased to 5.02 percent in September, the latest government data showed Thursday.

According to the data released by the Federal Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the inflation based on the Consumer Price Index in September was 5.02 percent compared with 6.83 percent in August.

The food inflation has also eased to 6.56 percent in September from 9.94 percent in August, the data showed.

The ease in retail inflation in September is mainly attributed to a sharp decline in select food items, including vegetable prices and edible oils.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)