9 killed in firecracker factory blast in India's Tamil Nadu

Xinhua) 11:02, October 10, 2023

NEW DELHI, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- At least nine people were killed and six others injured Monday in a blast that triggered a devastating blaze inside a firecracker factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, police said.

The blast took place inside the private factory at Viragalur village in the Ariyalur district, about 320 km southwest of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

"The workers were inside the unit and beginning to start the day's work when the blast went off. The workers were trapped inside the factory as it immediately went in flames and triggered a series of explosions," a police officer said.

Fire and rescue service personnel were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze, and the injured were immediately sent to the nearest hospital, police said.

Witnesses said thick columns of smoke from the firecracker factory were seen and bursting crackers were heard from a distance.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed grief over the deaths and extended sympathies to the families of the victims, adding a monetary compensation of 3,601 U.S. dollars will be given to each family that lost a member in the incident and 600 dollars to each injured.

On Saturday, 14 people were killed and a few others injured after a fire broke out inside a firecracker store in neighboring Karnataka.

Accidental explosions are common at Indian firecracker factories and shops as owners usually ignore safety standards.

