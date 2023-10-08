India celebrates over 100 medals at Hangzhou Asian Games

October 08, 2023 By Pankaj Yadav ( Xinhua

NEW DELHI, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- There were celebrations in India on Saturday and wide appreciation for the country's athletes who took more than 100 medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games, improving on the country's tally of 70 medals from the 2018 Asian Games.

India now sits fourth in the overall medal tally after China, Japan and South Korea with 107 medals, comprising 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals.

A large number of people gathered at the country's airports to greet the medal-winning athletes by garlanding them on their arrival from China. Later, fans moved in processions on roads in their honor as they approached their respective homes.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in congratulating the athletes, saying he will speak with them on Tuesday after their return from China.

Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes."

The country's Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the efforts made by Modi in providing better sporting facilities for the country's promising athletes had resulted in the improved tally in the Asian Games.

"Facilities provided by Modi and the dedication of our players ensured that India achieves the tally of 100 medals in Asian Games. I salute all sportspersons for making history in these Asian Games," the minister said in a statement.

Hailing the athletes' feat in Hangzhou, popular singer Gurdas Maan reportedly said, "They have made the country proud. They are stars of the world and our heroes."

Indian National Congress (INC) lawmaker Rajeev Shukla said he hoped such performances by Indian athletes would continue at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. "In the Asian Games, our performance is very good. More than 100 players have won medals. I believe that this good performance in the Asian Games will continue in the Olympics too. I congratulate all the players," said Shukla.

