India wins gold of Men's Doubles of Badminton at 19th Asian Games

Xinhua) 10:56, October 08, 2023

Medalists attend the awarding ceremony for the Men's Doubles of Badminton at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Gold medalists Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (L) /Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India attend the awarding ceremony for the Men's Doubles of Badminton at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Sliver medalists Choi Solgyu (L)/Kim Wonho of South Korea attend the awarding ceremony for the Men's Doubles of Badminton at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Bronze medalists Wang Chi-Lin (R)/Lee Yang of Chinese Taipei attend the awarding ceremony for the Men's Doubles of Badminton at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Choi Solgyu (R)/Kim Wonho of South Korea compete during the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match of Badminton between Choi Solgyu/Kim Wonho of South Korea and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (L) /Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India compete during the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match of Badminton between Choi Solgyu/Kim Wonho of South Korea and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (R) /Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India compete during the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match of Badminton between Choi Solgyu/Kim Wonho of South Korea and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (L) /Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India compete during the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match of Badminton between Choi Solgyu/Kim Wonho of South Korea and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (L) /Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India compete during the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match of Badminton between Choi Solgyu/Kim Wonho of South Korea and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)