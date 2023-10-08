India wins gold of Men's Doubles of Badminton at 19th Asian Games
Medalists attend the awarding ceremony for the Men's Doubles of Badminton at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Gold medalists Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (L) /Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India attend the awarding ceremony for the Men's Doubles of Badminton at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Sliver medalists Choi Solgyu (L)/Kim Wonho of South Korea attend the awarding ceremony for the Men's Doubles of Badminton at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Bronze medalists Wang Chi-Lin (R)/Lee Yang of Chinese Taipei attend the awarding ceremony for the Men's Doubles of Badminton at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Choi Solgyu (R)/Kim Wonho of South Korea compete during the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match of Badminton between Choi Solgyu/Kim Wonho of South Korea and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (L) /Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India compete during the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match of Badminton between Choi Solgyu/Kim Wonho of South Korea and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (R) /Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India compete during the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match of Badminton between Choi Solgyu/Kim Wonho of South Korea and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (L) /Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India compete during the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match of Badminton between Choi Solgyu/Kim Wonho of South Korea and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (L) /Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India compete during the Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match of Badminton between Choi Solgyu/Kim Wonho of South Korea and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty of India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
