India issues advisory for nationals after rocket attack from Gaza on Israel

Xinhua) 10:01, October 08, 2023

NEW DELHI, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- India on Saturday issued an advisory to its nationals in Israel, asking them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

The advisory was issued hours after armed factions from the Gaza Strip launched a surprise rocket attack on Israel.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities," read the advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Israel.

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters," it said.

