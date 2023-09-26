India's defense minister inducts first C-295 aircraft into air force

Xinhua) 10:08, September 26, 2023

NEW DELHI, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday formally inducted the first C-295 transport aircraft into the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Hindon airbase in north India, officials said.

The induction of the medium-lift tactical aircraft will bolster the capability of the IAF, Singh said in a statement posted on social media.

The defense and aerospace sectors were the two important pillars of making India self-reliant in the coming years, said the minister.

India's defense ministry in September 2021 signed a deal with Airbus Defense and Space, Spain for the procurement of 56 "C-295" medium transport aircraft for the IAF.

