2 killed, 2 lose eyesight after consuming spurious liquor in India's Bihar

Xinhua) 09:53, September 26, 2023

NEW DELHI, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- At least two people were killed, and two others lost their eyesight after consuming spurious liquor in India's eastern state of Bihar, officials said Monday.

The deaths were reported from the Qazi Mohammadpur police station area in Muzaffarpur district, about 72 km north of Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

"We have received information about two deaths at Pokharia Pir locality. The family members of the deceased said three days back these people returned home drunk, following which they were taken ill and subsequently succumbed to their illness during treatment," a police official said.

"Two other people of the same locality are reported to have lost eyesight following the consumption of the liquor."

Police have ordered investigations and are trying to locate the persons who sold the liquor as a drive has been launched against illicit liquor suppliers in the district.

"The number of affected people could increase further as police and district administration have launched door-to-door searches in the area to find people who have fallen ill after consuming spurious liquor," the police official said.

The recent deaths highlighted the sale of spurious liquor in an otherwise dry state, where the sale and consumption of liquor are strictly prohibited under law.

In April this year, suspected toxic liquor consumption in the state killed over 30 people.

The sale and consumption of liquor were prohibited in Bihar state in 2016 after women's groups campaigned against poor workers squandering their meager earnings on alcohol consumption. Despite the prohibition, deaths due to the consumption of illicit liquor in the state are reported often.

In December last year over 90 people were killed, and many others hospitalized following the consumption of tainted bootleg liquor in the state.

