8 injured as massive fire hits chemical factory in India's Punjab

Xinhua) 13:37, September 28, 2023

NEW DELHI, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- At least eight people were injured on Wednesday after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the northern Indian state of Punjab, police said.

The fire broke out at the factory on Kurali-Chanalon road in the Mohali district, about 30 km west of Chandigarh, the capital city of Punjab.

"Eight people, mostly workers, were injured in the blaze and they were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital," a police officer said. "The condition of four workers is said to be serious."

The firefighters had "a tough time" to contain the fire and explosions were heard, said the police officer.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the incident.

