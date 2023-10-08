Home>>
Asian Games ticket revenue exceeds 610 million yuan
(Xinhua) 09:38, October 08, 2023
HANGZHOU, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Over 3.05 million tickets for Hangzhou Asian Games have been sold with revenues exceeding 610 million yuan (83.5 million U.S. dollars), organizers said on Saturday.
"We are seeing sky-rocketing ticket sales and the total number is more than 3.05 million tickets sold, generating more than 610 million RMB ticket sales," Hangzhou Asian Games chief spokesperson Mao Genhong told a press conference on Saturday.
The Hangzhou Asian Games will draw a close on Sunday. Mao stated that "operations have been smooth and orderly".
"Indeed, it feels like these Games have just started, but we are at the close of the Asiad," he added.
