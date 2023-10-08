Home>>
China's Zhang, Qin named Hangzhou Asiad MVP
(Xinhua) 11:42, October 08, 2023
HANGZHOU, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese swimmers Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang were jointly awarded Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Saturday.
Olympic champion Zhang, 25, clinched six titles in her signature events, while 24-year-old world champion Qin pocketed five golds and a silver on his second Asiad appearance.
The Hangzhou Asiad concludes on Sunday.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Souvenirs get stamp of approval
- Chinese Taipei athletes feel at home in Hangzhou
- China's Liu, Japan's Nakarai win Asiad breaking titles
- Hangzhou hard to say goodbye; it's a new starting point
- In pics: Recurve Women's Individual Gold Medal Match of Archery at 19th Asian Games
- Day 14 Roundup: China reaches 200-gold mark for best ever Asiad record
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.