China's Zhang, Qin named Hangzhou Asiad MVP

HANGZHOU, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese swimmers Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang were jointly awarded Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Saturday.

Olympic champion Zhang, 25, clinched six titles in her signature events, while 24-year-old world champion Qin pocketed five golds and a silver on his second Asiad appearance.

The Hangzhou Asiad concludes on Sunday.

