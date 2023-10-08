Home>>
22 drown across India's Bihar state
(Xinhua) 18:45, October 08, 2023
NEW DELHI, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- At least 22 people drowned in India's eastern state of Bihar from Saturday to Sunday, officials said on Sunday.
The deaths were reported from nine districts of the state.
According to a statement issued by the local government of Bihar on Sunday, of the 22, five were reported from Bhojpur, four from Jahanabad, three each from Patna and Rohtas, two each from Darbhanga and Nawada, and one each from Madhepura, Kaimur and Aurangabad districts.
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and sympathies with the families of the victims. Kumar has also announced financial aid of 4,812 U.S. dollars to each family that lost a member due to drowning.
