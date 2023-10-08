Home>>
3 workers killed after falling into tank in India's Haryana
(Xinhua) 18:03, October 08, 2023
NEW DELHI, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Three workers were killed as they fell into a tank inside a factory in India's northern state of Haryana, police said Sunday.
The incident took place early Sunday in the Jalalpur area of Panipat district, about 179 km south of Chandigarh, the capital city of Haryana.
"Today, we have found three bodies from a tank of a blanket manufacturing factory. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, and based on that, we will initiate our investigation," a senior police official Mayank Mishra said.
Mishra said the police will check the camera footage of the factory and question the people who were on duty.
