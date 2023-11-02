2 killed, 7 missing as boat capsizes in India's Bihar

Xinhua) 12:52, November 02, 2023

NEW DELHI, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed, and seven others went missing, after a boat carrying them capsized in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, officials said Thursday.

The boat capsized Wednesday evening in the river Saryu in Manjhi area of Saran district, about 85 km northwest of Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

According to officials 10 people swam to safety.

"Last evening a boat carrying 19 people capsized in river Saryu here. We have fished out two bodies and seven people are reported missing, for whom the search operation is underway," Aman Samir, district magistrate of Saran told media. "Apart from this, 10 people have survived in the incident and are safe."

Following the boat capsize, authorities rushed rescuers and disaster management officials to the spot to carry out search and rescue operations.

"The rescue operation to trace the missing was underway until late night and has resumed this morning," a police official said.

Police said the victims were local farmers who used the boat to reach their farms on the morning and return home in the evening

Boat capsizing incidents are common in India, as many people, especially in rural areas, use traditionally made boats as a mode of transport.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)