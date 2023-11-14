Death toll rises to 9 in fire in south India

Xinhua) 11:12, November 14, 2023

NEW DELHI, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The death toll in fire in India's southern city of Hyderabad rose to nine, confirmed a city administration official over phone on Monday.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential building, and soon spread to upper floors.

Around 20 people, including children and women, were trapped on the upper floors, of whom 11 were rescued in unconscious state. While six died instantly, and three died during treatment for burn injuries at a government hospital.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out during a car repair and reached a chemical store on the ground floor. Inflammable chemicals led to the spread of fire at a fast pace.

