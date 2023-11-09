Five killed as car falls into canal in south India

Xinhua) 13:12, November 09, 2023

NEW DELHI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- At least five people were killed when a car fell into an irrigation canal in India's southern state of Karnataka, a local police officer said on Wednesday.

The mishap occurred in Mandya district of Karnataka.

According to local police, the accident appeared to have happened due to rash driving. The victims belonged to Shivamogga district of the state.

All the five dead bodies and the ill-fated car were recovered from the Visvesvaraya irrigation canal, the cop told Xinhua.

He added that the victims were traveling to Tiptur area in Tumakuru district of the state.

