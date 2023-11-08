4 paramilitary troopers wounded in gunfight with rebels in India

Xinhua) 13:35, November 08, 2023

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- At least four paramilitary troopers were wounded Tuesday in a gunfight with rebel group Naxals in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The gunfight broke out in the forest area falling under Chintagufa police station in Sukma district, about 475 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

According to police, the gunfight was triggered when the paramilitary troopers were out in the area to ensure security during local elections.

Reports said a helicopter was sent to the area to evacuate the injured.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)