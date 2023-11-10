Heavy rains lash several states in south India

NEW DELHI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Parts of India's southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry and Kerala have witnessed heavy to very heavy rains over the past 24 hours, local media reported Thursday.

Isolated places in these states also witnessed landslides and other rain-related incidents, reports said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains for several areas in these states over the next two days, adding that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and its Karaikal area, and Kerala on Nov. 9 and 10, with significant reduction thereafter.

Considering the heavy rains in the Dindigul, Madurai and Nilgiri districts of Tamil Nadu state, the local administrations there declared a holiday for schools on Thursday.

Similarly, incessant rains in the Thoothukudi district of the state led to water-logging in several areas. According to media reports, extremely heavy rains led to a landslide on a road in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, with no loss of human life or property reported.

