6 killed in suspected spurious liquor consumption in India's Haryana

Xinhua) 16:22, November 09, 2023

NEW DELHI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- At least six people were killed and two others taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in India's northern state of Haryana, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in two villages in Yamunanagar district, about 103 km southeast of Chandigarh, the capital city of Haryana.

"It is said that these residents reportedly consumed suspected spurious liquor on Tuesday night, following which they started vomiting. Five of them died after some time and three others were rushed to private hospitals, where one more succumbed," a police officer said. "Two people are undergoing treatment at the two private hospitals at the moment."

Officials said family members of five of the deceased reportedly cremated the bodies of their kin without getting their postmortem done. However, police said one body has been kept at the hospital for postmortem which would be conducted later in the day.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and rounded up suspects for questioning, saying they would be able to comment on the matter only after fully examining details and evidence collected.

Spurious alcohol deaths are often reported in India, where people often drink cheap country-made bootleg liquor.

