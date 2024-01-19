12 feared killed as boat capsizes in India

Xinhua) 09:46, January 19, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- At least 12 people, including children and teachers of a private school, are feared killed after a boat carrying them for a joyride capsized in a lake in the western Indian state of Gujarat, officials said.

Fifteen people have been rescued from the lake and removed to hospitals.

The boat overturned in Harani Motnath Lake of Vadodara, about 127 km southeast of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

"Today evening a boat carrying children and teachers from a private school capsized in Harani Motnath Lake. It is said there were 27 people in the boat at the time of its capsizing. Fifteen people have been rescued and removed to the nearest hospitals and the remaining 12 are reported to be missing," an official said.

According to officials apart from local volunteers, rescuers from the police and the fire services department were carrying out searches for the missing. Authorities have also rushed National Disaster Response Force personnel to intensify the searches.

The search operation was underway until the last reports poured in.

Officials said the school had organized a picnic for the students.

Reports said the boat was carrying people much beyond its capacity and none of them were wearing life jackets.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)