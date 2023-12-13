2 dead, 6 injured in minibus explosion in NE China

Xinhua) 20:28, December 13, 2023

SHENYANG, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- A 7-seater minibus exploded during the refueling process at a gas station in Liaozhong District, Shenyang City of northeast China's Liaoning Province at around 4:53 p.m. on Wednesday, causing two deaths and six injuries, according to local emergency management bureau.

The injured are receiving medical treatment at hospital. An investigation into the accident is also underway.

