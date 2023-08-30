State Council to oversee probe into coal mine explosion in NW China

Xinhua) 09:33, August 30, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council has decided to supervise the investigation into an explosion at a coal mine in Yanchuan County in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Tuesday.

A major gas explosion ripped through the Xintai coal mine in Yanchuan County in the city of Yan'an on Aug. 21 this year, killing 11 people and injuring 11 others.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)