9 dead, 2 injured in SW China inn fire

Xinhua) 10:47, August 18, 2023

GUIYANG, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Nine people were killed and two others injured after a fire broke out early Friday at an inn in Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, said the local emergency management authority.

The incident occurred at an inn with a brick-and-concrete structure at around 1:02 a.m. Friday in Zhaoxing Township. The fire was extinguished at around 1:35 a.m.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)