28 detained for hiding deaths of 43 mine workers in China's Shanxi
(Xinhua) 13:44, July 31, 2023
TAIYUAN, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Police authorities have detained 28 suspects involved in hiding the deaths of 43 mine workers and 40 safety accidents over nearly two decades in Daixian County, north China's Shanxi Province, the joint investigation team of the province announced on Sunday.
Shanxi Province has launched an investigation into the alleged underreport of mine accident casualties by a mining company named "Jingcheng" in Daixian County, following a media report on the hiding that lasted for years.
Meanwhile, discipline inspection and supervision authorities have placed 16 public officers suspected of serious violations of discipline and law under investigation and detention.
