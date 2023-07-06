Seven dead in concealed coal mine accident in China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 08:56, July 06, 2023

SHENYANG, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Seven people were killed and seven others injured in a coal mine accident in northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The accident occurred in Fuxin City on June 27, and the mining company intentionally concealed it, according to the office of the city's work safety committee.

Local authorities in Fuxin have attached great importance to the accident since receiving information about it on Tuesday. They immediately established a team to launch an investigation.

The seven injured people who sustained minor injuries are currently receiving hospital treatment.

