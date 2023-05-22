Another confirmed dead after fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean

May 22, 2023

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- One more person was confirmed dead after a Chinese deep-sea fishing vessel capsized in the central Indian Ocean, China's Ministry of Transport said on Sunday.

The body was recovered from the captain's cabin of the capsized vessel at around 7 p.m. Saturday by divers from a Sri Lankan warship joining the search and rescue work.

The ship, Lupeng Yuanyu 028, has a small part of its bottom part out of the water and is drifting slowly to the southeast.

Search and rescue work is underway, with 13 Chinese rescue vessels and one Sri Lankan warship, on the spot.

A reinforcement Chinese fishing vessel will reach the area early Monday morning, and another vessel with 12 rescue workers from Shanghai Salvage Company onboard will arrive at nightfall on May 23.

The capsized vessel had 39 people on board, including 17 Chinese mariners, 17 Indonesian mariners, and five Philippine mariners. The accident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, and two people were confirmed dead on Thursday.

The ministry has pledged all-out efforts in the search for the missing people.

