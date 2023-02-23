China mine collapse leaves 4 dead, 49 missing, as rescue resumes

Xinhua) 16:58, February 23, 2023

HOHHOT, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- The search and rescue efforts in a collapsed coal mine in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region resumed after a halt caused by a massive landslide at the rescue site. So far, four people have been confirmed dead, and 49 others remained missing.

Rescuers have brought out 10 people from debris, including the deaths and six injured ones, who were immediately sent to hospital, according to the rescue headquarters.

