Over 50 trapped in north China coal mine accident
(Xinhua) 10:10, February 23, 2023
HOHHOT, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- More than 50 people have been trapped following a coal mine collapse in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Wednesday.
The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon, and a preliminary investigation showed that more than 50 people were trapped under the mine, according to the emergency management authority in the league.
As of 5:13 p.m., three people had been lifted out of the mine, among whom two had no vital signs.
Rescuers have rushed to the scene immediately after the accident.
