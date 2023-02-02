Home>>
Four dead after north China coal mine accident
10:39, February 02, 2023
TAIYUAN, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Four people who were trapped in a coal mine in north China's Shanxi Province after an inrush of water have died, the provincial emergency management authority said on Wednesday.
The flooding accident occurred at approximately 5 a.m. on Jan. 27 in the Jushan mine of Jushan coal company, an affiliate of Shanxi Lanhua group, located in Jincheng City of Shanxi.
Local emergency management authority and the mine safety administration on Wednesday issued a circular suspending the coal company's production so that it can rectify any issues, and ordering it to strengthen its safety management during the rectification period.
