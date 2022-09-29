Northeast China restaurant fire kills 17 people

Xinhua) 11:25, September 29, 2022

Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows the site of a fire accident at a restaurant in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Dandan)

CHANGCHUN, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- Seventeen people were killed and another three injured in a restaurant fire in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The local fire brigade received reports of the incident that occurred in the Changchun high-tech industrial development zone at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters immediately rushed to the site for rescue.

As of 3 p.m., the on-site search and rescue work had ended.

The injured are being treated in a local hospital and the cause of the incident is being investigated.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said that it had dispatched a work team to the site to provide guidance for the rescue work.

The ministry called for efforts to handle the incident in a safe and scientific manner and ascertain the causes of the fire as soon as possible.

Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows the site of a fire accident at a restaurant in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province.(Xinhua/Zhou Wanpeng)

