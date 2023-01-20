State Council to oversee investigation of NE China chemical plant explosion

Xinhua) 12:58, January 20, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council will supervise the investigation of an explosion at a chemical plant in northeast China's Liaoning Province, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management on Thursday.

The blast occurred during maintenance at the plant's alkylation facility in Panshan County, Panjin City, on Sunday.

Thus far, 12 people have been reported dead and one remains missing.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)