Home>>
State Council to oversee investigation of NE China chemical plant explosion
(Xinhua) 12:58, January 20, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Work Safety Committee of China's State Council will supervise the investigation of an explosion at a chemical plant in northeast China's Liaoning Province, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management on Thursday.
The blast occurred during maintenance at the plant's alkylation facility in Panshan County, Panjin City, on Sunday.
Thus far, 12 people have been reported dead and one remains missing.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 2 killed, 15 injured in road fog-related accidents in Pakistan
- 5 killed in car accident in NE Iran
- One child killed, 5 injured in plane accident in Colombia
- 1 killed, 7 injured after driver plows through crowd in U.S. Colorado
- Northeast China restaurant fire kills 17 people
- Death toll of migrants found inside 18-wheeler in U.S. Texas rises to 50
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.