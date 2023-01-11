5 killed in car accident in NE Iran

Xinhua) 10:01, January 11, 2023

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- At least five people were killed in a car accident in the northeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi on Tuesday, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning between a passenger car and two trucks on the road from Neyshabur to Firuzeh, causing five passengers killed, Abolfazl Rafiee, the head of the Red Crescent Relief and Rescue Committee of Khorasan Razavi province, told ISNA.

He said that the cause of the accident was non-observance of the longitudinal distance and slippery road surface.

Rafiee also blamed disregard for the secure distance between cars, as well as slippery icy road surfaces in extreme weather conditions in winter for the imbalance of cars and reported accidents.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)