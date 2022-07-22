Five dead in south China vehicle pileup

Xinhua) 09:25, July 22, 2022

GUANGZHOU, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed in a pileup involving three vehicles on a highway in Huizhou City of south China's Guangdong Province, said the provincial emergency management department Thursday.

The accident happened at 10:36 a.m., and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

