Five dead in south China vehicle pileup
(Xinhua) 09:25, July 22, 2022
GUANGZHOU, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed in a pileup involving three vehicles on a highway in Huizhou City of south China's Guangdong Province, said the provincial emergency management department Thursday.
The accident happened at 10:36 a.m., and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
