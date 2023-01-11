2 killed, 15 injured in road fog-related accidents in Pakistan

Xinhua) 10:28, January 11, 2023

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and 15 others injured on Tuesday in two separate road accidents that occurred due to dense fog in Pakistan, the rescue service told media.

At least two people were killed and four others critically injured in a collision between a trailer and a wagon near Khanewal toll plaza on Multan road in Khanewal district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, the rescue service said.

The wagon was heading to Khanewal city when it was caught in the accident due to dense fog, the rescue service said.

Rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital, it added.

Meanwhile, 11 female students were injured after a university bus and a school van collided due to fog in Afzal Pur area of Mirpur district in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, local media reported.

The injured were shifted to a local hospital, local media said, adding that a couple of students were in critical condition.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)