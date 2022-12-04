3 policemen killed in terrorist attack in NW Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Three policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Nowshera district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, rescue workers said.
According to report, a police van was attacked by militants on Saturday in Akora Khattak area of the district where they gunned down the three policemen.
The victims were immediately shifted to the hospital where they were received dead, rescue workers told the local media, adding that the deceased also included a head constable and a driver.
Reportedly, there has been a significant surge recently in terrorist attacks in parts of Pakistan, especially in KP province after the banned militant outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan called off a ceasefire with the government earlier this week.
Photos
Related Stories
- Asim Munir takes charge as 17th army chief of Pakistan
- Pakistani PM nominates Asim Munir as new army chief
- Pakistani FM stresses on reviewing internal policies to curb terrorism
- 11th Int'l Defense Exhibition and Seminar held in Pakistan
- People visit China Pavilion at International Defense Exhibition and Seminar in Karachi, Pakistan
- Soldier, terrorist killed in military operation in NW Pakistan
- Tent pegging competition held in Rawalpindi, Pakistan
- People celebrate Diwali in Karachi, Pakistan
- Pakistan kicks off nationwide anti-polio vaccination campaign
- China welcomes FATF's removal of Pakistan from its grey list
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.