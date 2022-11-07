Tent pegging competition held in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Xinhua) 11:00, November 07, 2022

Horse riders compete during a tent pegging competition in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Nov. 5, 2022. In tent pegging competition, a horseman gallops and uses a sword or a lance to pierce, pick up and carry away a wooden peg. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

Horse riders prepare to compete during a tent pegging competition in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Nov. 5, 2022. In tent pegging competition, a horseman gallops and uses a sword or a lance to pierce, pick up and carry away a wooden peg. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

A horse rider competes during a tent pegging competition in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Nov. 5, 2022. In tent pegging competition, a horseman gallops and uses a sword or a lance to pierce, pick up and carry away a wooden peg. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2022 shows the silhouettes of horse riders during a tent pegging competition in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. In tent pegging competition, a horseman gallops and uses a sword or a lance to pierce, pick up and carry away a wooden peg. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)