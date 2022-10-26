Home>>
People celebrate Diwali in Karachi, Pakistan
(Xinhua) 10:38, October 26, 2022
People burn sparklers to celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, on Oct. 24, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
A woman burns a sparkler to celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, on Oct. 24, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
Oil lamps are decorated to celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, on Oct. 24, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
A girl plays with a sparkler to celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, on Oct. 24, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
