People celebrate Diwali in Karachi, Pakistan

Xinhua) 10:38, October 26, 2022

People burn sparklers to celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, on Oct. 24, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

A woman burns a sparkler to celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, on Oct. 24, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

Oil lamps are decorated to celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, on Oct. 24, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

A girl plays with a sparkler to celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, on Oct. 24, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

