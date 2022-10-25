Home>>
Diwali celebrated in Colombo, Sri Lanka
(Xinhua) 10:52, October 25, 2022
Hindu devotees celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
A Hindu devotee lays oil lamps to celebrate Diwali, or the festival of lights, at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 24, 2022. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
Photos
