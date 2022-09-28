Home>>
Sri Lankan student realizes his dream in China
(People's Daily Online) 14:00, September 28, 2022
Thilina, a Sri Lankan student whose Chinese name is Li Xiang, came to China to pursue a doctorate degree at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Mainly studying beetles here, and enjoying the good scientific environment and climate, he said "China is my second hometown.”
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sri Lanka aims to set up private universities amid forex crisis
- Western-dominated neoliberal system to blame for Sri Lanka's economic collapse: NYT
- Sri Lanka's state-owned electricity producer in serious debt: minister
- Sri Lankan president urges political parties to work for an all-party gov't
- Sri Lanka seeks to identify ISB holders to help restructure debt
- Sri Lanka's former president to extend stay in Singapore: local reports
- Sri Lankan fishermen turn to man-powered sailboats due to energy shortage
- Chinese premier sends congratulations to Sri Lankan new PM
- Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expected to return to Sri Lanka: spokesman
- Sri Lankan health authority recommends mask wearing again
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.