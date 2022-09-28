Sri Lankan student realizes his dream in China

September 28, 2022

Thilina, a Sri Lankan student whose Chinese name is Li Xiang, came to China to pursue a doctorate degree at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Mainly studying beetles here, and enjoying the good scientific environment and climate, he said "China is my second hometown.”

