Sri Lankan fishermen turn to man-powered sailboats due to energy shortage

Xinhua) 10:43, July 27, 2022

Fishermen work at a fishing village in Negombo, Sri Lanka, July 26, 2022. Due to the shortage of fuel oil, many Sri Lankan fishermen turned to traditional man-powered sailboats to fish for a living. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

