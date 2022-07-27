Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expected to return to Sri Lanka: spokesman

Xinhua) 08:56, July 27, 2022

COLOMBO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to return to the country from Singapore, cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Colombo, Gunawardena said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa went to Singapore through formal channels and it was not accurate to say he was hiding.

Rajapaksa left Sri Lanka for the Maldives on July 13 and arrived in Singapore from the Maldives a day later.

Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced the official resignation of Rajapaksa on July 15.

