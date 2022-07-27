Home>>
Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa expected to return to Sri Lanka: spokesman
(Xinhua) 08:56, July 27, 2022
COLOMBO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to return to the country from Singapore, cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference in Colombo, Gunawardena said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa went to Singapore through formal channels and it was not accurate to say he was hiding.
Rajapaksa left Sri Lanka for the Maldives on July 13 and arrived in Singapore from the Maldives a day later.
Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced the official resignation of Rajapaksa on July 15.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sri Lankan health authority recommends mask wearing again
- Sri Lankan gas stations to only accept national fuel pass from August
- Sri Lankan president orders speedy fuel distribution with focus on school, public transport
- Profile: Sri Lanka's newly appointed Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena
- Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as prime minister of Sri Lanka
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.