Sri Lankan president orders speedy fuel distribution with focus on school, public transport

Xinhua) 13:58, July 24, 2022

People fuel vehicles at a gas station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe ordered officials to provide fuel to vehicles that transport school children from all state-run fuel depots.

COLOMBO, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday instructed officials to accelerate the fuel distribution process and focus on providing fuel for school and public transport.

He ordered officials to provide fuel to vehicles that transport school children from all state-run fuel depots.

The instruction was given at a meeting to address the fuel crisis in the country, as schools will be reopened after several weeks of closure due to fuel shortages.

Fishermen, farmers and those engaged in tourism also need to be provided adequate quantities of fuel, the president said.

Wickremesinghe said the fuel black market in the country has to be tackled immediately, instructing the police to carry out investigations.

Sri Lanka has been facing crippling fuel shortages since earlier this year due to foreign exchange shortages.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)