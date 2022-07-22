Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as prime minister of Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 13:18, July 22, 2022

COLOMBO, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in as the prime minister of Sri Lanka by President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday.

Gunawardena took oaths in the capital Colombo in the presence of other senior legislators.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)