Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in as prime minister of Sri Lanka
(Xinhua) 13:18, July 22, 2022
COLOMBO, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn in as the prime minister of Sri Lanka by President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday.
Gunawardena took oaths in the capital Colombo in the presence of other senior legislators.
