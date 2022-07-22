Sri Lanka to hold swear-in ceremony for new cabinet ministers on Friday

Ranil Wickremesinghe attends a swearing-in ceremony in the parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 21, 2022. Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the president of Sri Lanka on Thursday in the parliament before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya. (Sri Lankan President's Office/Handout via Xinhua)

COLOMBO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's new cabinet of ministers are scheduled to be sworn in on Friday at the Prime Minister's Office.

Issuing a statement, the President's Media Division said that the ceremony will start from 9 a.m. in the day.

Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as president of Sri Lanka on Thursday in parliament before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

Wickremesinghe was elected as president in an election held in parliament on Wednesday.

