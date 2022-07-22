Sri Lanka to hold swear-in ceremony for new cabinet ministers on Friday
Ranil Wickremesinghe attends a swearing-in ceremony in the parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 21, 2022. Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the president of Sri Lanka on Thursday in the parliament before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya. (Sri Lankan President's Office/Handout via Xinhua)
COLOMBO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's new cabinet of ministers are scheduled to be sworn in on Friday at the Prime Minister's Office.
Issuing a statement, the President's Media Division said that the ceremony will start from 9 a.m. in the day.
Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as president of Sri Lanka on Thursday in parliament before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.
Wickremesinghe was elected as president in an election held in parliament on Wednesday.
Ranil Wickremesinghe (front) attends a swearing-in ceremony in the parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 21, 2022. Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the president of Sri Lanka on Thursday in the parliament before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya. (Sri Lankan President's Office/Handout via Xinhua)
Ranil Wickremesinghe (front) attends a swearing-in ceremony in the parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 21, 2022. Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the president of Sri Lanka on Thursday in the parliament before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya. (Sri Lankan President's Office/Handout via Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sri Lanka's new president Ranil Wickremesinghe to be sworn in on Thursday
- Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as new president of Sri Lanka, calling for unity through crisis
- Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as new president of Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe wins parliament vote for new president
- Nominations for Sri Lankan presidential race announced in parliament
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.