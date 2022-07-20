Home>>
Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe wins parliament vote for new president
(Xinhua) 15:48, July 20, 2022
COLOMBO, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as the new president of Sri Lanka in a vote in parliament on Wednesday.
Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that Wickremesinghe has won the vote with 134 votes.
The election occurred after a vote was called in parliament following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the presidency last week.
