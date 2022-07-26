Home>>
Sri Lankan health authority recommends mask wearing again
(Xinhua) 13:55, July 26, 2022
COLOMBO, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's health authority on Tuesday strongly advised the public to wear face masks when they are indoors, traveling by public transport or at public gatherings.
Director General of Health Services Asela Gunawardena noted that COVID-19 infections have seemed to be on the rise again in Sri Lanka.
Gunawardena said health officials have noticed an increase in coronavirus cases mainly in the South Asian country's Western Province.
Sri Lanka lifted the face mask mandate in June 2022, but has advised those who suffer from respiratory diseases to keep on wearing a face mask.
