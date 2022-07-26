Sri Lankan gas stations to only accept national fuel pass from August

Xinhua) 09:06, July 26, 2022

COLOMBO, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera on Monday said that gas stations in the country will only accept the national fuel pass or QR code system from Aug. 1.

Wijesekera said all gas station owners must adopt the QR code system immediately and in the future, and only gas stations in compliance with the system will be given priority in fuel distribution.

The minister said 60 percent of gas stations are already capable of implementing the system, requesting the public to register with a national fuel pass and support the initiative.

Wijesekera said that the national fuel pass will be implemented island wide from Tuesday in a number of gas stations.

The fuel pass was introduced to ensure a weekly fuel quota for motorists given that Sri Lanka is unable to import fuel in adequate quantities for some time.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)