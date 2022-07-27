Chinese premier sends congratulations to Sri Lankan new PM

Xinhua) 09:28, July 27, 2022

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday sent a message to Dinesh Gunawardena to congratulate him on taking office as Sri Lankan prime minister.

In his message, Li said that China and Sri Lanka enjoy a profound traditional friendship, and are friendly neighbors and strategic cooperative partners.

Since the establishment of their diplomatic ties 65 years ago, the two sides have always treated each other with respect and as equals, continuously strengthened mutual political trust and promoted mutually beneficial cooperation, and joined hands to deal with difficulties and challenges, said Li, adding that bilateral relations have maintained sound and steady development.

The Chinese side firmly supports the friendly cooperation between China and Sri Lanka, empathizes with the Sri Lankan people regarding the current difficulties facing them, and stands ready to continue to provide them support and assistance within its capacity, Li said.

The Chinese premier said he would like to work with Prime Minister Gunawardena to strengthen solidarity and mutual support among developing countries, and deepen practical cooperation in various fields, so as to bring more benefits to the two countries and their peoples.

