Sri Lankan mycologist likens himself to a mushroom in China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 16:51, September 29, 2022
"I believe no place in this world has more mushroom diversity than Yunnan," said Samantha Chandranath Karunarathna, a mycologist at the Kunming Institute of Botany under the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Driven by a passion for mushrooms, Samantha left his hometown for Yunnan, likening himself to a mushroom, born in Sri Lanka and growing in Yunnan.
